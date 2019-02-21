Honest, Abe, you look hot. Shirtless Abraham Lincoln statue prompts lusty admiration

Ripped. Jacked. Hot. Those aren’t words that immediately spring to mind when you think “U.S. president.”
But they might now.
Have you seen the statue of the shirtless Lincoln? Boy, Twitter has.
“Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he’s a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model,” screenwriter Zack Stentz tweeted this week, working social media up into a frenzy.
“The sculpture is called ‘Young Lincoln,’ and it sure is,” Uproxx explained. “The 16th president of the United States of America stands there like an Adonis, shirtless, his right thumb over the edge of his trousers, teasing a faint glimpse of his waistline, his abs literally rock hard.”
Um, is it getting hot in here?
Buzzfeed took note of the statue last year after a history professor tweeted a photo of it on temporary display in Washington, D.C.
Buzzfeed referenced a 1940 story in Life magazine that described how sculptor James Lee Hansen “used himself as a model” for the comely piece.
“He also bought a car with the $7,200 he earned making the statue, then wrecked the car and spent 18 days in jail,” Buzzfeed wrote.
According to The Living New Deal, an online research project, Hansen won a competition “available to all sculptors west of the Mississippi for the decoration of the Los Angeles Post Office and Courthouse lobby.”
The 8-foot limestone sculpture, installed at the courthouse in 1941, “depicts a young, shirtless, pensive Lincoln holding a book. It stands across the lobby from Garner’s sculpture of ‘Law,’” the New Deal website says.
It’s not like Lincoln is the first American president to flash his bare chest. Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have all been photographed in swim trunks, according to The Daily Beast.
The sight of a shirtless Barack Obama while on vacation in 2008 “set a new standard for the body politic in the Oval Office,” the Daily Beast wrote.
But thanks to Twitter, “Young Lincoln” has fresh and fawning fans, one of whom has demanded that every Confederate monument in the land be replaced with “a statue of Hot Lincoln.”
And of course young, hot Lincoln inspired a hashtag: #HonestAbs. Oh, Twitter.
One person thought he needed something other than a book to hold onto.
Another thought “Young Lincoln” was cute enough to have his own TV show.
“A hot Lincoln isn’t too out-there,” Uproxx wrote, noting that the 16th president of these United States ranked ninth on a 2016 Buzzfeed ranking of the hottest U.S. presidents.
In case you were wondering, Obama was No. 1.
