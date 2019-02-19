Picture it, the ‘Golden Girls’ on the high seas. Special cruise honors beloved TV show

Right about now we’re imagining “Golden Girls’ fans dusting off their snowy-white Sophia wigs and brushing up on trivia about the beloved 1980s sitcom.
Here’s a reminder: “Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino appeared on the show as an Elvis impersonator.
A five-night “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise departs on Feb. 24, 2020 from Miami, where the show about four women sharing a home was set, reports People, which could explain your sudden craving for cheesecake.
The western Caribbean cruise includes “stopovers at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico,” according to CNN - but alas, not Sicily.
CNN says the event is described as a “once-in-a-lifetime gathering” for fans, featuring a “Golden Girls bar crawl, a fancy dress party and dinner, a bingo night and a karaoke party at Rusty Anchor, Blanche’s go-to place for meeting men on the 1980s show.”
Fans will recognize the references - a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party,” a Caftan Sail Away Party and a Shady Pines Craft Corner, NJ.com reports.
A lookalike contest is planned, too.
Actress Betty White, 97, who played Rose, is the only remaining Golden Girl. Estelle Getty (Sophia) died in 2008. Bea Arthur (Dorothy) died in 2009 and Rue McClanahan (Blanche) died in 2010, according to IMDB.
“While there’s no mention of a special guest appearance, we wouldn’t be surprised if the actress, now 97 and still working steadily, popped up at some point over the course of the journey,” CNN wrote.
Per-person cabin prices range from $986.69 for a double-occupancy “Oceanview Cabin” to $1,181.69 for a “deluxe” with an oceanview balcony, according to the Flip Phone Events website. Two-guest suites cost from $2,900 to $7,600 per person.
We’d pay triple that if George Clooney showed up. He appeared once on the show, too.
