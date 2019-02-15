Ice flew off truck and shattered mom’s windshield. Then she saw her daughter bleeding

Amanda Grenier said a terrifying incident on Valentine’s Day could have been deadly — and should serve as a wake-up call.
“Clean off your snow,” she said, according to CBS Boston. “If cars have to do it, 18 wheelers have to do it.”
The Massachusetts mom said it happened as she and her 6-year-old Avery were driving on I-495 in Andover, according to Boston25. A slab of ice flew off a “Tractor Trailer,” police say, and hurtled right at the windshield of Grenier’s Toyota just before 2 p.m.
“The snow, I think it was ice, went right through my windshield,” Greiner said, according to WHDH. “It broke right through the windshield.”
After the windshield was shattered, Grenier said she realized something was wrong with Avery, who was in a booster seat, according to Boston25. The girl was treated a nearby hospital.
“My daughter was screaming,” she told the TV station. “I had turned around quickly, seen she was bleeding and I just pulled over.”
The mom said she tried to get the truck driver to pull over — but had no luck.
“I was beeping like crazy trying to get the guys attention,” Grenier told CBS Boston. “The guy looked at my car, and he kept driving.”
Police say they received “several calls” about the incident, which they continue to investigate. A witness gave authorities the truck’s license plate information, according to the police report.
Now Grenier is left wondering just how close to death she and her daughter were on that highway.
“It could’ve killed her,” she told CBS Boston. “It could’ve killed me, could’ve killed anyone.”
