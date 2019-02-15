AP PHOTOS: Crosses outside Paradise drive home devastation

In this Feb. 8, 2019, photo, a mural by artist Shane Grammer adorns the chimney of a residence leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Grammer says he painted murals throughout the fire-ravaged town to convey hope in the midst of destruction. In the 100 days since a wildfire nearly burned the town of Paradise off the map, the long recovery is just starting. Work crews have been cutting down trees and clearing burned-out lots, but Paradise is mostly a ghost town where survivors still dig for keepsakes in the foundations of their homes. Noah Berger AP Photo