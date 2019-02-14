Shot fired at suburban Albuquerque high school, no injuries

A shot was fired Thursday on the grounds of a suburban Albuquerque high school on the anniversary of the Parkland, Florida high school massacre but police said no one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.
The V. Sue Cleveland High School in the community of Rio Rancho was evacuated after the shot was fired, police said, and worried parents rushed to the school after getting calls from their children.
Parent Kristy Berberich said outside the school that she was "worried sick" but knew her 16-year-old son was safe after he called her immediately after students heard a gunshot.
Police and school officials advised parents to stay away from the school and to await word on a plan to pick up students, who were taken to an arena about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the school.
Another parent, Edward Smith, walked frantically outside the school while talking with other parents but expressed relief when police at the scene said no one was injured.
