That ’70s sofa you should have tossed? HGTV might want it for ‘The Brady Bunch’ house

HGTV is restoring the iconic Brady Bunch house in California and has turned to fans to help fill in some of the blanks.
The network has put out a call to find vintage furnishings from the 1970s to use for “A Very Brady Renovation,” which premieres in September, according to HGTV.
Specifically, HGTV needs “furnishings exactly like those seen in the original show,” says a pitch on HGTV.com announcing a “very Brady scavenger hunt.”
A photo gallery on the website shows the specific items needed, including a tall curio cabinet that stood in the corner of the Brady dining room, the green-and-white floral sofa in the living room and a stuffed giraffe that once held court in a corner of the Brady girls’ bedroom.
Other items needed: a vintage radio seen in Greg’s attic bedroom, the ‘70s-style handles on the front double-doors and the fish-shaped trivets that hung in the kitchen where Alice spent so much of her time.
HGTV says fans can post pictures or videos of their items on HGTV’s Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #verybradyreno.
“If you have any items just like the ones seen in these shots from the original series - and would be willing to contribute them to be part of our restoration - send us pics and info at BradyBunchCrowdsourcing@gmail.com or via #verybradyreno,” the HGTV website says.
The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, went up for sale last summer, the Kansas City reported. The sale was explained in the video below.
“The 2,477-square-foot house was used for exterior shots of the iconic TV show about Mike and Carol Brady’s blended family, which ran from 1969 to 1974,” the Star wrote.
According to the Zillow listing for the home, the house “is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House.”
‘N Sync singer Lance Bass tweeted to his fans that he had brokered a deal to buy the house, the Star reported in August, but, in fact, HGTV closed the deal and announced plans to restore the house to its groovy glory.
“Many of these 1970s items are very rare and hard to find,” Abbi McCollum, vice president of convergence and social media for HGTV, said in a statement.
“We’ve seen an incredible response from Brady Bunch fans across social media since we first announced the series. Now, we need their help to get the renovation of the house just right.”
HGTV’s statement promises a “show-stopping” transformation that adds “2,000 square feet to its original footprint — all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house will be replicated to include the floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen and the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom.”
