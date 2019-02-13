‘Don’t smile,’ Kim Kardashian says when asked how she keeps her skin wrinkle-free

There’s a reason that a smile plastered on Kim Kardashian’s face is an uncommon sight.
And the proof, she says, is her silky smooth skin.
Kardashian was attending an event in Los Angeles with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on Saturday when she spilled the beans. An attendee asked the reality TV star and business mogul for some tips on maintaining wrinkle-free skin, PEOPLE Magazine reported.
Her response was short: “Don’t smile,” as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.
It’s not the first time the 38-year-old has offered such advice.
“See I do smile... even laugh on occasion,” she captioned in a 2014 Instagram post. “Not too often though because it causes wrinkles.”
Some on Twitter joked that Kardashian wasn’t the first to come up with the idea.
Others wrote she wasn’t being serious.
In an interview with C Magazine, Kardashian said struggles with her weight as she was pregnant with North West also changed how she views smiling.
“It was the worst! I couldn’t help it, and everyone would say, ‘She can’t stop eating.’ I delivered at 180, and they were like, ‘She’s 210 pounds. She’s getting dumped because she’s too fat’ and all these ridiculous stories,” Kardashian said, according to C Magazine. “It really took a toll after the fact, when I was losing weight. I gained 50 pounds, and it’s tough to get it off. I was dedicated, but also, it changed the way I viewed wanting my picture taken.
“Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about. After I had the baby, I was like, these are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control,” she continued. “I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo.
“It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot,” she said, according to C Magazine.
Along with a lack of smiling, Kardashian tried out a “Vampire Facial” in 2013.
For the procedure, a doctor “draws about 2 teaspoons of blood and uses a centrifuge to isolate platelets. The material is then injected into the face as a way to rejuvenate skin,” according to the Albuquerque Journal. Vampire Facials led to an HIV scare in New Mexico last year.
According to Refinery29, Kardashian has since called it ”one treatment that I’ll never do again.”
