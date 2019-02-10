National

More snow likely for storm-buried Pacific Northwest

The Associated Press

February 10, 2019 02:20 PM

Several hundred people take part in a public snowball fight, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. Word of the friendly battle spread on social media Friday night and Saturday, as a winter storm that blanketed Washington state with snow moved south into Oregon and meteorologists warned that yet more winter weather was on the way.
Several hundred people take part in a public snowball fight, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash. Word of the friendly battle spread on social media Friday night and Saturday, as a winter storm that blanketed Washington state with snow moved south into Oregon and meteorologists warned that yet more winter weather was on the way. Ted S. Warren AP Photo
SEATTLE

Pacific Northwest residents who are more accustomed to rain than snow are digging out from a winter storm and bracing for more.

The sun was out Sunday morning but the National Weather Service says snow will return late in the afternoon into the evening across the Northwest. Snowfall amounts will range from an inch to 3 inches (2.5 centimeters to 7.6 centimeters) through Sunday night.

The Seattle Times reports storms have delivered more snow to Seattle in the first days of February than it usually gets in a year.

Temperatures are in the teens or single digits. Meteorologists say low temperature records could fall Sunday.

It was 9 degrees in Arlington, Washington early Sunday. The weather service says that was colder than the Arctic coast or North Slope of Alaska.

