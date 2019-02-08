AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Bezos tells of Enquirer threats to publish revealing pics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he was the target of "extortion and blackmail" by the publisher of the National Enquirer, which he said threatened to publish revealing personal photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the tabloid obtained his private exchanges with his mistress.
Bezos, who is also owner of The Washington Post, detailed his interactions with American Media Inc., or AMI, in an extraordinary blog post Thursday on Medium.com. The billionaire did not say the tabloid was seeking money — instead, he said, the Enquirer wanted him to make a public statement that the tabloid's coverage was not politically motivated.
Bezos' accusations add another twist to a high-profile clash between the world's richest man and the leader of America's best-known tabloid, a strong backer of President Donald Trump. Bezos' investigators have suggested the Enquirer's coverage of his affair — which included the release of risque texts — was driven by dirty politics.
"Of course I don't want personal photos published, but I also won't participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption," Bezos wrote of AMI, in explaining his decision to go public. "I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out."
A spokesman and an attorney for AMI did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion clinic law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court stopped Louisiana from enforcing new regulations on abortion clinics in a test of the conservative court's views on abortion rights.
The justices said by a 5-4 vote late Thursday that they will not allow the state to put into effect a law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in putting a hold on the law, pending a full review of the case.
President Donald Trump's two Supreme Court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were among the four conservative members of the court who would have allowed the law to take effect.
Kavanaugh wrote a dissenting opinion in which he said the court's action was premature because the state had made clear it would allow abortion providers an additional 45 days to obtain admitting privileges before it started enforcing the law.
The political crisis in Virginia threatens to turn a state that has trended Democratic back into a battleground, a development that could complicate the party's effort to defeat President Donald Trump next year.
Three of the state's top Democrats are engulfed in a scandal that has shaken the state government. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have admitted wearing blackface as young men in the 1980s. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, meanwhile, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, an allegation he denies.
The men are resisting calls for their resignation.
Virginia's increasingly diverse and urban population has fueled Democratic victories at the state and presidential level for a decade. But Democrats are anxious that the dizzying developments could suddenly halt their progress. The prospect of losing Virginia's 13 electoral votes would spread Democrats thin as they try to win back upper Midwest states that voted for Trump while making a push in GOP-leaning states like Georgia and Arizona.
"This doesn't change the blue direction of the state long-term, but this certainly complicates things for Democrats in the immediate future," said Virginia native Carolyn Fiddler, a top operative at the DailyKos website, a force in liberal politics nationally. "Everyone, presidential candidates, Democratic candidates here and everywhere, are going to have to wrestle with this."
Oil workers flee Venezuela's crisis for a better life
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (AP) — Nieves Ribullen, a Venezuelan oil worker sick of struggling to get by as his country falls apart, is betting it all on far-away Iraq's Kurdish region to give his family a better life.
Over the years he's watched dozens of co-workers abandon poverty wages and dangerous working conditions at the rundown complex of refineries in Punto Fijo on Venezuela's Caribbean coast for jobs in far-flung places like Kuwait, Angola and Chile.
Now it's his turn. Leaving his wife and three children behind, he'll soon ship out to Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, where he expects to earn more than $3,500 a month — a fortune compared to the less than $20 he brings home monthly in increasingly unstable Venezuela.
"I only earn enough to buy a kilo (2 pounds) of meat and one chicken each month," Ribullen said. "We're in chaos."
Opposition leader Juan Guaido has rallied support from distraught Venezuelans and roughly 40 countries that now recognize him as Venezuela's rightful president.
10 people have died in fire at Brazil soccer team complex
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Firefighters say 10 people have died in an early morning fire at a training facility of one Brazil's largest soccer clubs.
The fire happened Friday at the Ninho de Urubu training ground of Flamengo soccer club in western Rio de Janeiro.
Firefighters said the victims have yet to be identified. Local media reported that the fire happened in a dorm where youth players sleep.
Images from Globo TV from a helicopter showed smoke emerging from a charred area.
Like many professional clubs in soccer-crazed Brazil, Flamengo has a youth development program for promising young players in their early teens.
Royals' roles in politics vary, but few join electoral fray
BANGKOK (AP) — The selection of the elder sister of Thailand's king as a political party nominee for prime minister has upended a tradition of the palace playing no public role in politics. Most but not all modern monarchies steer clear of direct involvement in electoral politics or governing. Here is a look at the status of royals and government across the globe:
THAILAND
The Thai Raksa Chart party's choice of Princess Ubolratana, 67, formalizes her affiliation with a political machine that has been dismissed by hardcore royalists as opposed in spirit to the monarchy. It pits her against the military's preferred candidate, current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led a 2014 coup, ousting Thailand's last elected government. It also raises questions about the long-term partnership of the palace with the army. Usually, the royal family remains aloof from the country's political ferment and it's unclear how Thailand's strict lese majeste — the insulting of monarchy — law might affect the campaign or its aftermath.
BRITAIN
Long lines to buy meat illustrate Iran's economic woes
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In the frigid air of a Tehran winter, a mother of two stands in a long line of shoppers waiting for the chance to buy discounted meat at a store supported by Iran's government.
"Yesterday, after nearly two hours in the line, the shopkeeper said: 'It is finished, try another day,'" Zahra Akrami said recently. "And now I am here again."
Her struggle represents the economic paradox that faces Iran as it marks the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution.
Despite holding some of the world's largest proven deposits of oil and natural gas, Iran has seen a return to long lines for food — a sight once seen during the 1980s, when it was at war with Iraq. Inflation continues to rise as its currency, the rial, depreciates. University graduates are unable to find jobs.
Part of the economic challenges stem from the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers. Those sanctions have returned after President Donald Trump decided to pull America out of the accord.
Descendants from last US slave ship gathering in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The years have been hard on Africatown USA.
Established by the last boatload of Africans abducted into slavery and shipped to the United States just before the Civil War, the coastal Alabama community now shows scarcely a trace of its founders.
Industrial development choked off access to the Mobile River and Chickasaw Creek, where generations caught crabs and fish. Factories now occupy land that once held modest homes surrounded by gardens, fruit trees and clucking chickens. The population has plummeted; many of the remaining homes are boarded up and rotting.
But after years of watching the steady decline, descendants of the freed slaves who established Africatown are trying to create new ties and, perhaps, rebuild a community that's in danger of fading away.
Relatives of the 110 people who were kidnapped in West Africa, shipped to the U.S. on a bet and sold into slavery are organizing a get-together called the "Spirit of Our Ancestors" festival, set for Feb. 9. Five families were involved in the initial planning, and organizer Joycelyn Davis said interest mushroomed once word got out.
In or out of the House, John Dingell was at home on Twitter
DETROIT (AP) — Right up until the end, John Dingell wouldn't go down without a fight — or a tweet.
The longest-serving member of Congress in American history, who died on Thursday at 92, boasted more than 250,000 followers on the account he started in 2010. After his wife, current Rep. Debbie Dingell, tweeted Wednesday — the day before he died — that she was home with him and they had "entered a new phase" as he was receiving hospice care, news stories proliferated.
Well wishes poured in. John Dingell even gained about 4,000 followers over the course of the day. Still, he said in a tweet later Wednesday that he was grateful, but not giving up.
"The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages," his tweet said. "I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet."
Dingell, who announced in early 2014 that he would not run for a 30th full term representing a district covering some of Detroit's suburbs and the Ann Arbor area, was long known for his wry takes and quick wit alongside his mastery of legislative deal-making. But the outspoken Democrat's social media musings — let alone presence on the platform — drew widespread interest and kept him au courant.
