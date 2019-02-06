Valet comes to the rescue as downtown LA robber attacks woman from behind, video shows

A woman walking and holding her phone in Los Angeles last month didn’t notice the man approaching her from behind — a man who was about to attack her, yank her into an alley and try to rob her, according to police.

Police said the woman was downtown near the corner of Flower and 11th streets when the man grabbed her and pulled her into the alleyway at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, City News Service reports. The man was apparently trying to take the woman’s phone and purse.

“This person was so distracted with her phone she did not see the suspect run up on her,” police from the city’s Central Area wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday, which had been retweeted more than 400 times by Wednesday afternoon.

But a valet nearby spotted the attack in progress, and rushed over to interrupt the struggle, video shows. That’s when the victim was able to get away. For a moment, though, it appeared that the valet and attempted robber were sizing each other up as if to fight — but then the robber ran off.

“She was lucky,” police wrote on Twitter. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

A police spokesman said the woman wasn’t injured, and that arrests in the case have not been made, NBC reports.

“Kinda looked like he was gonna box the guy,” Brad Girod, a local, told CBSLA. “If it’s 6:30, you can’t avoid walking around at 6:30 – just gotta be cognizant of who’s around and be really careful. That’s kind of the scary thing.”

Twitter users who saw the video almost universally praised the valet.

But many on Twitter questioned why police brought up the phone that was in the victim’s hand.

Of all the things to take away from this video (heroic valet-worker, brazen mugger, etc...) you focus on the victim's actions, insinuating that she kind of deserved it and could have prevented the crime by acting differently. This tweet is an embarassment. — Keep LA (from) Moving (@EntitledCycling) February 6, 2019

He also come up behind her. Not sure how she was supposed to see that even if she wasn’t on her phone. — Zuspan Mom (@AZuspan) February 6, 2019

EXACTLY! It is victim blaming and the @LAPDCentralArea should be ashamed — Danielle Tyson (@DaniDTyson) February 6, 2019

“She was looking at her phone for whatever reason, and obviously the suspect decided to take advantage of the situation,” Officer Mike Lopez told CBSLA.

Los Angeles police did not immediately respond to McClatchy’s request for more information on the case Wednesday.

Officers did not offer a description of the attacker, but said anyone who recognizes him from the video should call police, CBSLA reports.