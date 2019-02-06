Denver teachers plan strike in contract dispute

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Denver Public Schools teachers carry placards as they wait to march after a rally in support of a strike outside the State Capitol in Denver. Teachers plan to strike next week after Colorado officials declined to intervene in a pay dispute between the educators and the school district. State officials said Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, they believe the two sides are close to a negotiated agreement. Gov. Jared Polis said he expects the Denver Public Schools system and the union representing teachers to keep talking through the week to try to avoid a strike. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo