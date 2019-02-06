‘There’s more than one way to catch a cat,’ a remarkable Texas body cam video shows

The shrill, terrified meows came from nearly 30 feet above two Lufkin police officers’ heads.
But Officer Devin Trotti and his partner, Officer Randy Stallard, weren’t about to go climbing for her, according to a Facebook post from the department. After all, the frightened kitty’s sibling has just fallen from a tree branch nearby and died, police said.
“There’s more than one way to catch a cat,” Trotti says in the accompanying body cam video.
The two officers taped off a rural road in the East Texas town like a crime scene, the video shows, and Trotti reached in their police SUV for a big brown blanket — the kind police have on hand to give to folks who are homeless.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
“Trust me,” Trotti says in the video. “I can get that cat down. Take this blanket. Hold it out wide.”
The officers spend about a minute trying to reason with the cat to jump down.
Just when it seems the pair will have to regroup with a new cat-saving strategy, with one last meow of relief, it falls— feet first, of course — into the blanket. Stallard scoops up the skinny gray kitten and gives his partner a high five as Trotti walks back to the police vehicle.
The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin has renamed the little girl Trotti, after the officer who provided the softest of crash landings, according to the Lufkin Police Facebook post.
“Now go adopt her!” LPD officials said in a Facebook comment. “Apparently she has a lot to say.”
Comments