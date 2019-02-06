Milwaukee officer killed serving warrant; suspect arrested

Hundreds of police officers fill in the back entrance to the Medical Examiner's office and salute while the casket is moved from the hearse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. A 17-year police veteran was shot and killed as he served a warrant on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, becoming the city's third officer to be killed in the line of duty in eight months, officials said. The 35-year-old officer's name has not been released. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Rick Wood