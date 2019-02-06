National

Dad says he was high on meth while holding his baby, SC cops say. She never woke up

By Charles Duncan

February 06, 2019 09:57 AM

Austin Michael Rogers, 22, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse.
A South Carolina man told police he was high on meth while caring for his baby daughter when she died, Fox Carolina reports.

The father told police Jan. 12 he had been holding the 6-month-old girl “while she was faced toward his chest and armpit area until she got quiet and stopped breathing,” WSPA reports.

“He then placed her face down on a bed and pillow and did not check on her for approximately 45 minutes,” the affidavit said, according to WSPA.

Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the father, Austin Michael Rogers, 22, Monday and charged him with homicide by child abuse, jail records show.

Bayleigh Marie Rogers’ mother dropped her off with the father in Salem, South Carolina, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said, according to the Greenville News.

“Austin Rogers was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the girl’s death, deputies said,” the newspaper reports.

The coroner said, “an autopsy performed on Monday indicated that the child died from asphyxiation, and her manner of death has been classified as a homicide,” WSPA reports.

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

