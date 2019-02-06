High-level detainee accuses Kenya, South Sudan of kidnapping

In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, James Gatdet Dak, right, the longtime spokesman of opposition leader Riek Machar, clasps hands with William Endley, left, a South African former defense colonel who also worked with the opposition, as they prepare to be released from prison after their death sentence was pardoned, in Juba, South Sudan. Dak, one of the highest-profile detainees during South Sudan's five-year civil war, has shared his account with The Associated Press, after his release under a fragile peace deal signed in September. (AP Photo) STR AP