Oregon man pleads guilty to leaving baby in Montana woods

FILE - This July 8, 2018, file booking photo combo provided by the Missoula County Jail shows suspect Francis Crowley. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, Crowley pleaded guilty to charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby under a pile of debris in the woods of western Montana. Crowley is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12. (Missoula County Jail via AP, File) AP