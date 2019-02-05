Trooper, suspect killed in shootout amid drug investigation

Authorities in Virginia say a state trooper and a suspect were killed in a shootout during a drug investigation.
News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says Lucas B. Dowell was a member of a tactical team assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with a search warrant late Monday night.
The release says a male suspect began shooting at the tactical team when they entered a home. Two team members returned fire, killing the suspect.
Dowell was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's the department's 66th death in the line of duty.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The suspect wasn't immediately identified. He was the only person inside the home at the time of the shooting.
No other troopers were injured in the shooting.
Comments