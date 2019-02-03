Former MMA fighter facing 3 murder charges escapes from custody, Texas cops say

An “extremely dangerous” former pro mixed-martial arts fighter suspected in three killings escaped from custody early Sunday north of Houston, Texas authorities say.

Cedric Marks, 44, fled from a private prisoner transport service while in restraints and wearing an orange jumpsuit, Montgomery County sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook.





“Marks is considered extremely dangerous,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “If you see him contact law enforcement immediately!”





The private agency picked up Marks at a Michigan jail on Thursday to take him back to Texas, where he had been extradited, KWKT reported.





Marks, who fought under the name “Spiderman,” began teaching mixed martial arts in Killeen, Texas, in 2017, KWTX reported.





He’s suspected in three killings, including the deaths of his former girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin, who were last seen Jan. 4, according to the station. Authorities found their bodies in rural Oklahoma 12 days later.





“This is the monster who murdered my boyfriend Michael!!!!” wrote Rachel Foster on the Facebook post announcing the escape. “How did this happen?!?!?!?! How!!!!!”

Marks escaped when the private transport stopped for food, KWTX reported.