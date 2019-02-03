FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, left, walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football, saying it's "a dangerous sport," but also wouldn't stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads. The NFL fan tells CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that football is "really tough." Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo