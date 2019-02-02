Recount begins in Kentucky House seat Democrat won by 1 vote

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, incoming state Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro, is sworn in during a ceremony at the Kentucky House of Representatives in Frankfort, Ky. Election officials in Kentucky are reviewing ballots cast in a Kentucky House race where Glenn was elected by just one vote. The Democrat defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote in November. But the Republican-controlled state legislature ordered a recount in the race after Johnson asked for it. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo