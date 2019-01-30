Standoff with machete-wielding trucker ends without injury

This photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Troy Mack, 33, of Baton Rouge, La. An interstate highway through Mississippi was shut down for hours Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, after a truck driver armed with a machete sparked a standoff with police, but the incident ended without injuries when he was finally arrested. Mack faces one count of felony pursuit in Jackson County. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP