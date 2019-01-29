Manson follower Leslie Van Houten again seeks parole

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo shows Leslie Van Houten at her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. The youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson will ask a state panel to recommend her for parole. Van Houten, who is now 69, is scheduled for a parole hearing Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at the California Institute for Women. Van Houten was previously recommended for parole twice by a state panel but former California Gov. Jerry Brown blocked her release. SCNG via AP, Pool, File Stan Lim/Orange County Register