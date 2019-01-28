Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra get Southern style wedding reception Sunday in Belmont, NC

Singer turned actor Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra attended a wedding reception in their honor outside Charlotte over the weekend, according to E News and other media outlets.
It was the couple’s fourth wedding reception since getting married Dec. 1 at a palace in Chopra’s native country of India, reports Vogue-India.
The reception was staged at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont and included music, dancing and Southern food, E News reported.
The restaurant, about 20 miles south of Charlotte, is owned by Nick Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr., and named for his maternal grandmother, Nellie Jonas, who died in 2011.
It was held Sunday night, following a honeymoon that included stops in Switzerland and the Caribbean, reported IndiaTVNews. The restaurant kept the party a secret, only posting on Facebook Sunday that it was closed “for a private event.”
Nick Jonas apparently also visited uptown Charlotte while here, based on an Instagram post on Sunday by Pierina Imparato that showed a photo of the two posing on an uptown street. “Casually ran into this guy yesterday,” Imparato posted with the photo.
The reception was hosted by Jonas’ parents, Kevin and Denise Jonas, reported the Hindustan Times. Music was provided by Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas, and the guests included “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, reported the Times.
Photos from the event have appeared on multiple Instagram sites, including several clips of Joe Jonas’ performance.
The Charlotte Observer reported in 2015 that the Jonas family’s roots in North Carolina can be traced back to the 1760s.
It’s estimated 60 members of the Jonas family still live in the area, including some who work in the restaurant, the Observer reported.
