Fox News apologizes after showing graphic suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died

Hosts of a Fox News show on Monday apologized for a graphic briefly shown on screen that suggested Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, Mediaite reported.

The graphic showed a photo of Ginsburg, now recovering from surgery for lung cancer, with the dates 1933 — the year of her birth — and 2019. It aired briefly after a commercial break.

Fox & Friends Apologizes for Accidental Graphic Saying Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Dead https://t.co/mR2CxtLbKJ pic.twitter.com/mVZFSbbygQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 21, 2019

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We need to apologize,” host Steve Doocy said, The Washington Examiner reported. “That was a mistake, that was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery.”

Fox News blamed the graphic on a control room error.

Ginsburg, 85, missed oral arguments last week for the first time since her appointment to the court in 1993 as she recovers from a pulmonary lobectomy in December, The Huffington Post reported.

The Supreme Court announced Jan. 11 that Ginsburg’s recovery is “on track” and that no remaining cancer has been found, The Washington Post reported.