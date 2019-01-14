McDonald’s and more fast food on menu for Clemson football team’s White House visit

When they visited the White House Monday to celebrate their national championship with President Donald Trump, the Clemson Tigers football team dined on food from some well-known national chains.
In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning by Timothy Burke of The Daily Beast, Trump was seen talking to reporters about Monday night’s visit from the Tigers, who defeated Alabama 44-16 a week ago to win the school’s third national championship.
“A very great team, an unbelievable team,” Trump said in the video. “They’ll be coming tonight, and I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it. It’ll be interesting, and I would think that’s their favorite food.”
That is what the Tigers ate during their White House visit, according to a tweet from Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott, who posted a picture of a silver platter filled with McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers. Roberta Rampton, who covers the White House for Reuters, tweeted a photo of Trump standing next to the table that also had food from Wendy’s and Burger King.
The president paid for the fast food, according to a Twitter post from ABC sports anchor Mike Gillespie. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump footed the bill for the meal, saying “much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed – so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” according to a Rampton tweet.
It’s a tradition for championship-winning teams to visit the White House.
The Tigers last visited the White House after defeating Alabama to win the national championship for the 2016 season, and presented Trump with his own Clemson jersey. During that visit, they had a barbecue lunch at the White House, the Post & Courier reported.
