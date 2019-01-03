Police identify woman sought in Las Vegas manicurist death

This undated undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Krystal Whipple, 21, of Las Vegas. Police said Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 that Whipple is sought as the suspect who used a stolen rental car to run over and kill nail salon owner, Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, of Garden Grove, Calif., who chased her for failing to pay for a $35 manicure on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP Clark County Detention Center