AP PHOTOS: The world says goodbye to an unsettling 2018

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 03:43 AM

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. AAP via AP Brendan Esposito
Sheets of fiery color sizzle in the sky over the Sydney Opera House. Showers of confetti offer a softer alternative to revelry in the Philippines, noted for its raucous, even violent, celebrations. Thais lie in coffins in a ritual symbolizing death and rebirth. A new mother, still wearing her hospital cap, cradles her infant.

These are the faces of the new year , captured across the globe as we bid farewell to what many considered an unsettling 2018, a year filled with challenges to many of the world's most basic institutions, including in the realms of politics, trade, alliances and religion.

