US university’s 44th list of words it would like to banish

Lake Superior State University's 44th annual list of words nominated for banishment by members of the public:
—Wheelhouse
— In the books
— Wrap my head around
— Platform
— Collusion
— OTUS family of acronyms (such as POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS)
— Ghosting
— Yeet
— Litigate
— Grapple
— Eschew
— Crusty
— Optics
— Legally drunk
—Thought leader
— Unpack
— Importantly
— Accoutrements
— Most important election of our time
