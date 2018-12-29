Fiery, 4-car car wreck in lower Manhattan kills 1

Authorities say a fiery, four-car crash in lower Manhattan has left one person dead and others injured.
Police say a person is in custody after the crash Saturday morning about a block from the World Trade Center. Officers haven't leveled any charges as yet.
Police say one of the vehicles involved in the wreck caught fire, and a person who was in that car was found dead.
Video broadcast by WABC-TV shows a flaming car upside-down in a northbound lane on West Street, a major roadway along the Hudson River.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The fire department says another person involved in the wreck was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others suffered apparently minor injuries.
Comments