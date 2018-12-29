National

Fiery, 4-car car wreck in lower Manhattan kills 1

The Associated Press

December 29, 2018 01:27 PM

In this image taken from video provided by abc7ny.com, firefighters stand near the charred remains of an automobile that was involved in a fiery four-car crash near the World Trade Center in New York, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (abc7ny.com via AP)
In this image taken from video provided by abc7ny.com, firefighters stand near the charred remains of an automobile that was involved in a fiery four-car crash near the World Trade Center in New York, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (abc7ny.com via AP) AP
In this image taken from video provided by abc7ny.com, firefighters stand near the charred remains of an automobile that was involved in a fiery four-car crash near the World Trade Center in New York, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (abc7ny.com via AP) AP
NEW YORK

Authorities say a fiery, four-car crash in lower Manhattan has left one person dead and others injured.

Police say a person is in custody after the crash Saturday morning about a block from the World Trade Center. Officers haven't leveled any charges as yet.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the wreck caught fire, and a person who was in that car was found dead.

Video broadcast by WABC-TV shows a flaming car upside-down in a northbound lane on West Street, a major roadway along the Hudson River.

The fire department says another person involved in the wreck was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others suffered apparently minor injuries.

  Comments  