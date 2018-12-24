Kevin Spacey posts ‘unhinged’ video as sex charges are announced: ‘ You want me back’

Kevin Spacey has largely kept quiet and out of the spotlight since sexual assault allegations were made against him last year.
That changed on Christmas Eve: Massachusetts prosecutors announced Spacey would face sexual assault charges in January, and Spacey published a video on YouTube entitled “Let Me Be Frank” — a 3-minute, direct-to-camera monologue in which the “House of Cards” actor appears to reprise the role of scheming politician Frank Underwood.
Reaction on Twitter, where Spacey posted the video, ranged from complimentary (“good actor”) to horrified (“unhinged and creepy.”)
“They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved,” ,” Spacey said in the video. “Wouldn’t that be easy, if it was all so simple? Only, you and I know it’s never that simple — not in politics and not in life.”
The Academy Award winner appears to be standing in a kitchen in the video clip, wearing a holiday apron made from a whimsical Santa Claus print. He delivers the message in Underwood’s characteristic Southern drawl.
“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” Spacey asks. “You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?”
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Spacey will be arraigned on Jan. 7 on an indecent assault and battery charge after a teenager — the child of a former Boston TV news anchor — accused Spacey of reaching his hands down his pants and fondling him, AP reports.
“The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Heather Unruh, the teenager’s mother, said at a news conference last year, according to The Hill.
Spacey’s video was released shortly after the charge was announced, AP reports.
Reaction to the video was mixed, to put it gently.
Many thought it was an obviously bad idea.
In some people’s estimation, disastrously bad.
Others thought the video was proof Spacey is talented.
Some wondered if — legally — it could get Spacey into more trouble.
