Army vet says Trump border wall GoFundMe is racist — so she started one for ‘ladders’

But Charlotte Clymer, a U.S. Army veteran who came out as transgender on Twitter last year, took it a step further.

Clymer told McClatchy she thinks the idea of donating to the “We The People Will Fund The Wall” GoFundMe campaign is racist. She says a wall won’t solve the problems behind the dysfunction in U.S. immigration policy, and conservatives know it.

To continue to push for a border wall in the face of that, then — “leads me to believe that this big push for the wall is just resentment toward brown people,” Clymer told McClatchy.

Clymer, who calls Austin, Texas, home, decided right then, after seeing that tweet, to start a GoFundMe campaign in response to the GoFundMe campaign currently making the internet buzz.

She’s got a counteroffer for those hoping for $1 billion in border wall funds. She’s asking for $100 million to “buy ladders.”

But it’s not for real ladders, or for any other form of subverting U.S. immigration laws. The money raised by Clymer’s GoFundMe campaign will go to RAICES, a legal services and advocacy organization also based in Texas, according to the site.

“There’s been some transphobia and some garden-variety sexism,” Clymer said of the reaction she’s gotten to her campaign. But she takes hope from all the money coming in, too.

As of Friday morning, Clymer and her 2,972 donors had raised more than $67,000 for “ladders.” The “We The People Will Build The Wall” GoFundMe campaign went over $11 million Friday morning. Nearly 185,000 people had donated to that one.

“The goal is a joke number, just like I think their number is a joke number. We’re not going to reach that number, and neither are they,” Clymer said. “I have added one of the RAICES accountants as an administrator, and when the donations plateau, we’ll close it, and the organization will be able to withdraw it.”

Perhaps naturally, no fewer than three GoFundMe campaigns have been started to “burn the ladders.”

