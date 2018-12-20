Georgia GOP candidate who drove ‘deportation bus’ indicted

FILE - This May 16, 2018, file photo shows a vehicle used for state Sen. Michael Williams' Georgia gubernatorial election campaign, surrounded by protesters in Clarkston, Ga. Williams, a former candidate in the Georgia governor's race who featured the "deportation bus" in his GOP campaign, has been indicted on insurance fraud charges. The indictment handed up Tuesday, Dec. 20, by Hall County authorities was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Benjamin Nadler, File AP Photo