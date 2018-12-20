Slain student’s family says university failed to protect her

File - In this undated photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Melvin Rowland. An investigation into missed warning signs before the death of a University of Utah student shot by a man she briefly dated shows campus police are overtaxed and need more training in handling domestic violence cases, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The probe also found that friends of student Lauren McCluskey had reported to residence-hall officials that her then-boyfriend Melvin Rowland was controlling and wanted to get her a gun nearly a month before her death. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP