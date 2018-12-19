Husband went outside after wife ran into a car — then she hit him, too, Okla. cops say

After Jennifer Brooke Pearce drove home, she began ramming her car into a parked car in the driveway, Oklahoma police said, according to KOCO.
While she was ramming into the other car, her husband — 39-year-old Troy Dale Shrader — came out of their home, The Oklahoman reported.
That’s when Pearce, 39, drove her car into her husband, too, Choctaw police said, according to KOCO. That was at about 11:20 p.m. Monday.
Choctaw first responders were called to the home at about 11:30 p.m. on a “possible hit-and-run call,” KFOR reported. When officers arrived, Shrader was inside the garage. He was pinned between two cars, according to The Oklahoman.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After Shrader was hit, Pearce backed the car up and got on the ground as though she was waiting for an arrest, Choctaw Police Chief Dan Wiedemann said, according to News9.
Shrader was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries to his midsection,” News9 reported.
Police are still investigating whether Pearce intentionally struck her husband, according to KFOR.
Police say the wife “appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest,” according to The Oklahoman.
She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence (great bodily injury accident), according to the booking report.
Comments