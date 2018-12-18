Arizona governor names Martha McSally to McCain Senate seat

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Martha McSally, speaks with voters, at Chase's diner in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona's governor has named McSally to replace U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl in the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to Sen. John McCain. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday, Dec. 18, that McSally will take over after Kyl's resignation becomes effective Dec. 31. McSally lost the Senate race to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. Matt York, File AP Photo