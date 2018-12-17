Fans ‘love’ Carrie Underwood’s response when ‘Sunday Night Football’ song is dissed

Carrie Underwood scored big points on Monday with her reaction to yet another slam on her “Sunday Night Football” theme song.
This time, the dis came in the form of a tweet from Jessica Smetana, “a producer and showrunner at Sports Illustrated and self-proclaimed ‘meme lord,’” according to E! News.
Last week, “SNF on NBC” tweeted a highlight reel of how commentator Cris Collinsworth always slides into view in the booth from the right side.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
On Sunday, Collinsworth changed things up and slid in from the left, inciting all kinds of Twitter reaction.
Smetana’s tweet was among them, but she added a poke at Underwood’s song while she was at it.
“I love that NBC has been reading everyone’s Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they’ve also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song,” she tweeted.
It’s not the first dig at the song, which received mixed reaction when it replaced “Oh, Sunday Night” at the beginning of the season.
Or, as USA Today’s “For the Win” sports blog trumpeted: “NFL fans hated Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song.”
Underwood, who is not known for stirring things up on social media, responded to Smetana with two tweets on Monday.
“Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC! I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up...just saying...” she wrote in one.
Then, she tweeted: “Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger. It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!!”
Smetana, who came under quick fire from Underwood’s fans, seemed surprised that she got a response from the singer herself.
“Omg wait no I love you I just miss the old song!!” she tweeted, adding three crying-face emojis.
“Not liking a song doesn’t mean I don’t like her or her music. And (it) doesn’t mean I don’t build up other women either,” Smetana tweeted at one Underwood fan.
The country singer’s supporters cheered her “positive” response.
“Yes queen of love and positivity, we love you,” tweeted one.
CMT writer Alison Bonaguro wrote that Underwood filled up “everyone’s Twitter feed with good vibes.”
“Let’s all keep that faith, and follow Underwood’s lead today and every day leading up to the end of the year,” Bonaguro wrote. “And it wouldn’t hurt to keep on being kind in 2019. That’s the best way to make it a happy new year.”
Smetana later apologized.
“Sorry that I dissed ‘Game On’ in my tweet about Cris Collinsworth’s slides. I didn’t mean to upset Carrie or her fans, and I’m all about supporting women too,” she tweeted.
Comments