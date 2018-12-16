‘What happened to Santa?’ Disneyland parade mishap ejects Santa from sleigh

A Disneyland holiday parade float pitched forward Saturday afternoon, ejecting Santa Claus from his sleigh and leaving him dangling from a safety harness as guests watched, reported WDW News Today.

A brief video posted to Instagram shows the (perhaps not so) jolly old soul hanging by the harness in midair in front of his toppled sleigh as startled parade-goers clap and cheer.

“The applause of people who don’t know what else to do,” says someone in the video.

A compilation of videos posted to Facebook by MiceChat.com shows the float tilting forward, throwing Santa out as prop gifts from his bag tumble out over him.

Disneyland workers rescued Santa from his perilous predicament and he completed the parade on foot, reported WDBO.

Someone posted photos of the broken float from farther along the parade route to Twitter, captioned, “Santa must’ve fallen off his sleigh somewhere... the sleigh broke. No more eggnog for him!!”

Santa must’ve fallen off his sleigh somewhere... the sleigh broke. No more eggnog for him!! pic.twitter.com/68XxuYmsk6 — jingletasmic (@jaysquivel) December 16, 2018

“What happened to Santa Claus?” asked one person on Twitter alongside a photo of the broken sleigh float.

“Just watched Santa almost die at Disneyland,” wrote another person on Twitter.

Santa and his sleigh were apparently missing from the parade Saturday night, prompting at least one poster to complain on Twitter about not seeing old St. Nick in his usual place.

The Christmas Fantasy Parade runs twice daily at Disneyland, weather permitting, through the holidays.