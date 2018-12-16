Bogus Netflix email is an online scam to steal your ID, payment info, police say

An alarming email warning that your Netflix account has been suspended — whether you have one or not, apparently — is an online scam, reported KDVR.

“Hi Dear,” reads the email, posted to Facebook by police in Solon, Ohio. “We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The email has an official-looking Netflix logo and a warning that your account has been put on hold. It includes a link to update your payment information — but not to Netflix, police wrote.

“Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away,” police wrote on Facebook. “Don’t put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained.”

A Solon police officer received the scam email, even though the officer does not have a Netflix account, according to the Facebook post.

People commenting on the post suggested that the lack of a name and opening “Hi Dear” salutation seem improbable, too.

On its Help Center page, Netflix advises customers never to follow email links to update personal or payment information.

“If you’re unsure if you’re visiting our legitimate Netflix website, type www.netflix.com directly into your web browser,” the help page advises. “Never click on links or downloads in unexpected emails, and forward suspicious messages to phishing@netflix.com and delete the email.”