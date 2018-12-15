Cow steals spotlight at student’s graduation photo shoot

In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, senior animal sciences major Massimo Montalbano, and Amelia, a three year old cow, right, walk on the campus of University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Montalbano, brought towering dairy cow to join his commencement photo shoot. Montalbano worked with cattle throughout his undergraduate studies with the university's Foremost Dairy Research Center. Missourian via AP Liv Paggiarino