Police want direct talk with missing Colorado woman’s fiance

Community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, captured on surveillance video entering a grocery store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier. Weeks later, investigators don't know what happened to the 29-year-old Colorado mother. The Gazette via AP Kelsey Brunner