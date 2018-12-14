His T-shirt said ‘cocaine.’ So did graffiti he tagged around town, New Orleans cops say

His shirt said “cocaine,” and so did the graffiti that police say he spray-painted across New Orleans.
A man was arrested on Dec. 3 and is accused of spray-painting the word “cocaine” around the city, according to The Advocate.
Police found “cocaine” scrawled in spray paint on the outside of a garage, on the street and on a curb, and once more on the side of a building on Bourbon Street, according to the newspaper.
Harrington, 45, was caught on business’ security cameras tagging a historic building in the 400 block of Bourbon Street in white spray paint, according to a warrant cited by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Two New Orleans police officers caught up with him just before 2:30 a.m., and he was wearing a T-shirt with the word “cocaine” across the front in a font that also looked like spray paint, the warrant states, according to the Times-Picayune.
He was carrying a can of white spray paint at the time of his arrest, according to the warrant cited by the Associated Press, and he reportedly donned a hat with multiple stickers that said “cocaine” as well, the AP reported the warrant said.
The historic building Harrington is accused of tagging is occupied by a bar called Sing Sing, at 418 Bourbon St, according to jail records. It is known for live music, according to NewOrleans.com.
Harrington was arrested and charged with one count of criminal damage to a historic building, and two more counts of criminal damage to property.
He posted $500 bond for the five misdemeanor charges and was released, but is expected back in court on Jan. 10, according to court records.
