Priest travels US spreading Gospel 1 good deed at a time

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 photo, Father Jim Sichko stands outside an In-N-Out Burger, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The Catholic priest has a 50-state congregation and a simple mandate from the pope: Go forth and do good deeds. That's why Sichko found himself standing by the drive-through of the popular Hollywood fast-food joint on a windy, rain-swept recent afternoon buying lunch for everyone who stopped by. Jae C. Hong AP Photo