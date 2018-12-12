4th conviction in Los Angeles murder of Chinese student

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, Alberto Ochoa, left, appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with his attorney Christopher C. Chaney, as one of four defendants being charged in connection to the 2014 beating death of USC graduate student Xinran Ji, from China, during an attempted robbery. Ochoa, now 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, making him the fourth person convicted in the 2014 attack. Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File Al Seib