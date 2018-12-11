The Latest: Slain woman’s mom ‘content’ with life sentence

CORRECTS TO JAMES ALEX FIELDS JR. NOT ALEX JAMES JR. - Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, hugs her husband, Kent in front of Charlottesville Circuit Court after a jury recommended life plus 419 years for James Alex Fields Jr. for the death of Heyer as well as several other charges related to the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Steve Helber AP Photo