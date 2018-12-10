Jason Mraz serenades Kansas teen needing lung transplant. ‘I want you to have it all’

While a hospitalized Kansas teen is fighting for her “third chance at life,” singer-songwriter Jason Mraz stopped by and serenaded her as she watched from a hospital bed.

Madison Taliaferro, 18, needs a new set of lungs after her body started rejecting the double-lung transplant she received six years ago, The Wichita Eagle previously reported.

The Holton High School senior was born with Cystic Fibrosis, which is a genetic disease that “causes a thick, sticky buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas, and other organs.” It leads to “extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure,” according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Madison was hospitalized in a St. Louis hospital on Nov. 26, and she has an “urgent need” for another double-lung transplant, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As Madison was surrounded by family and friends in the pediatric intensive care unit on Sunday, she received “a very beautiful gift,” her mom Desiree Razak-Taliaferro posted to Facebook.

“All of her nurses in the PICU schemed to get Jason Mraz to come up and sing to her,” she wrote. “They all know she loves musicals and just overly enjoys singing.”

Grammy-Award winner Jason Mraz sung two hit songs — “Have It All” and “I’m Yours” — to Madison, as seen in the videos posted to Facebook.

“Oh, I want you to have it all,” Mraz sung to Madison,”I want you to have it ... I want you to have it all.”

Razak-Taliaferro wrote that the song was both “lovely and inspiring.”

Mraz had been in the St. Louis area to perform at the Peabody Opera House on Sunday, according to his website. Just two days before, the artist also sung to a 17-year-old girl in the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“As Jason would say ... may the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows,” the hospital posted to Facebook.

For Madison, her day had a great ending, but it was filled with “lots of highs and a little bit of lows,” according to her mom’s Facebook post. “Six years ago, she may have ventured to say this was a Rainbowtastic day with a few clouds and thunderstorms.”

Madison would have been 12 then, undergoing her first double-lung transplant that would then give her six years with a greater quality of life.

While she needs another transplant, her family is remaining hopeful, the Eagle previously reported.

“None of us know when her third chance at life will come with the call. It could be tomorrow. It could be a month from now or longer, but she is going to push and fight through the pain so she can get back to living her best life,” her mom previously said.

The Taliaferro family is raising money for medical expenses through a GoFundMe and a bank account, WIBW in Topeka reported. The GoFundMe, named “Double lung Transplant” had a $10,000 goal and has raised $22,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Those who wish to donate through the bank can send checks made out to “The Benefit of Madison Taliaferro” to Denison State Bank, 421 New York Ave. in Holton, according to the station.