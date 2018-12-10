His best friend was buried without a headstone - so Michigan 7th-grader made a plan

A Michigan 7th-grader had an unusual Christmas wish this year: a gravestone for his best friend.
Kaleb Klakulak, a 12-year-old from Detroit, was devastated when his best friend KJ passed away earlier in 2018 from a heart condition.
The two boys had become like “kindred spirits” and “brothers,” KJ’s mom LaSondra Singleton said, according to the Detroit News. But KJ had been locked in a grueling battle with leukemia for years, and when he was finally cancer-free, he was left with serious heart problems, according to the paper.
“Kaleb was too young to go into the ICU, but the doctor made an exception ... because he thought K.J. needed his best friend,” Singleton said. “They would paint together, and play video games together. K.J. was intubated, so he wasn’t able to speak. But they would communicate. It was pretty amazing to watch.”
After the long fight, KJ died in May. He was buried in an unmarked grave because his mother could not afford the $2,500 for a headstone, as she had left work to take care of her son, Fox 2 reported.
That’s when Kaleb got the idea to raise the money himself as a Christmas surprise for KJ’s mom.
“He started off with asking how much a headstone costs and things like that,” said Kaleb’s mom Kristy Hall, according to the station.
She set up a donation page and he looked for odd jobs to do — and the money started coming.
“KJ has touched our family .. forever changing each of us..” Kaleb’s mom wrote on Facebook. “I’m so thankful that Kaleb and Kj crossed paths! God knew we would need that family!!!!!!!! Becasue they are my family!”
By November 28, he had raised about half his goal.
“I have been weepy for days. The feel good kinda weeps. God has truly blessed,” his mom wrote.
Now Kaleb’s wish has come true.
“WE WANT TO THANK YOU ALL from the very bottom OF OUR HEARTS!!! The funds have been provided for KJ’s headstone! We thank each and every person who donated and shared this story. We never dreamt it would take off like it did!” Kaleb’s mom wrote on their donation page.
She wrote that the donation page would be up for a little longer in case people wanted to donate to help offset KJ’s family’s expenses.
“We are beyond humbled by the generosity and love over the last few days! Whatever you decide ... please keep them in your prayers as they are approaching their first Christmas with out KJ.,” she wrote.
On Facebook, KJ’s mom wrote that she was struggling to find the words to express her feelings.
“Kj lives threw Kaleb now (their) friendship was a friendship brought together by God I believe that with all my heart, there is so much more to come from this relationship,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU KALEB and to my Angel, my heart, my love KJ continue to enjoy your heavenly rest I love and miss you so so much.”
