Epic ‘reply-all’: Potluck invite goes to 25,000 Utah state workers — who keep replying

Someone mistakenly sent a potluck invite to 25,000 Utah state employees — nearly the entire state workforce — Friday, reported KUTV. Then the reply-all emails began.





“So this is happening right now. It’s Replyall-gate 2018. Adventures in state government,” wrote Utah public information office Joe Dougherty on Twitter about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

His post included a long chain of reply-all emails to the 25,000 recipients of the errant invite. Many begged fellow respondents to stop hitting reply-all, while others resorted to all-caps demands to “STOP THE MADNESS.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

So this is happening right now. It’s Replyall-gate 2018. Adventures in state government. #ReplyAll Actually don’t reply all. pic.twitter.com/8loT09CM4s — Joe Dougherty (@PIO_Joe) December 7, 2018

“I … want to die,” reported one state worker on Twitter, while another reported receiving 51 reply-all emails to the invite in mere minutes.

someone over at the department of corrections accidentally invited every single state of utah employee to their holiday potluck....and now there's an email chain....and i .....want to die — too depressed to put up Christmas decorations (@the1kim) December 7, 2018 At 9:27 am I got this email which was apparently sent by the Dept of Corrections to every employee of the State of Utah. Ten minutes later I’m up to 51 responses of people saying “please don’t reply to all.” I’m wondering how many hundreds more I’ll get before DTS pulls the plug. pic.twitter.com/4y8LhY85xu — Peter Gessel (@PeterGessel) December 7, 2018 dear lord. someone sent an email to the entire State of Utah and now everyone is replying to all. — Amanda Rock (@amanda__reads) December 7, 2018

Even Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox commented on the fiasco on Twitter, calling it “an emergency.”

“This is real and it’s an emergency,” Cox wrote. “Started out as a potluck and $5 white elephant gift exchange in one department and someone accidentally cc’d every state employee. I fear this will never end.”

This is real and it’s an emergency. Started out as a potluck and $5 white elephant gift exchange in one department and someone accidentally cc’d every state employee. I fear this will never end. https://t.co/fL1NBOlsZW — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) December 7, 2018

But by 11:10 a.m. Friday, the flood of reply-all emails seemed to be abating, Dougherty reported on Twitter.

“Ok. It’s 11:10 am and I think it’s safe to say the great #ReplyAll disaster of 2018 is finally over. Thank you for playing!” he wrote.

Ok. It’s 11:10 am and I think it’s safe to say the great #ReplyAll disaster of 2018 is finally over. Thank you for playing! pic.twitter.com/WXtK1G01Fs — Joe Dougherty (@PIO_Joe) December 7, 2018

“A reply all broadcast storm is the closest we’ll get to perpetual energy,” commented one observer on Twitter.

A reply all broadcast storm is the closest we’ll get to perpetual energy. — Dave Holzer and the turtle he rode in on. (@daholzer) December 7, 2018