Florida man goes in for a job interview. Walks out in handcuffs.

Here’s one man who couldn’t wait to get the job and use his employee discount.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Dominick Breedlove shoplifted from a Kohl’s Spring Hill store in Central Florida’s Brooksville on Wednesday.
Deputies say Breedlove had a job interview at Kohl’s, and when it was over he walked over to the department store’s shoe section and saw a pair of Nike shoes sitting there without a security tag, Fox 13 reported.
A loss prevention guard told officers Breedlove walked to his car after seeing the shoes, retrieved a Kohl’s bag from his car he had from a previous purchase, and returned to the store.
Breedlove is accused of putting those shoes, a pair of $80 women’s Nike Air Bella TRs, and a $70 pair of women’s Nike Elite TR shoes into his yellow plastic bag and walking out of the store, WFTS ABC Action News reported. The shoes, he would soon tell deputies, were intended to be gifts for his mom.
Breedlove was booked into Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of retail theft and held on $500 bond.
Did he get the job? What do you think?
Answer: No.
