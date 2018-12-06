November border arrests jump to highest in Trump presidency

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, a group of Central American migrants bound for the U.S. border wade together across the Suchiate River, which connects Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. Border Patrol arrests in November jumped 78 percent from a year earlier to the highest level in Donald Trump's presidency, with families and children accounting for a majority for a third straight month. Santiago Billy, File AP Photo