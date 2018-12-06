Girl wanted ride to school after she was suspended from bus for bullying. No, dad says

When a 10-year-old girl was suspended from the school bus for the second time because of bullying, she came home and told her dad she was going to need rides to school, according to a video posted by her father, Matt Cox.
On Friday, she handed her dad the bus-suspension paperwork and said, “‘Daddy, you’re going to have to take me to school next week,’” Cox, of Stanton, Ohio, said in the video that has now been seen more than 15 million times.
“As you see this morning, she is learning otherwise,” Cox said in the video posted to Facebook on Monday.
The video shows the student walking along a road with her backpack on and another tote in her hand. Cox refers to her as a “lovely lady” who was kicked off the school bus for bullying another student — again.
“A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their children to school in the morning or even bus rides to school in the morning,” Cox said.
“All of that is a privilege and should be treated as such,” he continued, “so today, my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school in 36-degree weather.”
He later clarified to WTVG that the five miles were broken up over his daughter’s three-day suspension.
“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this, but that is alright because I am doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying,” Cox said in the video. He captioned the video, “Life lessons!!!!!”
Some people were critical of how he went about his daughter’s punishment.
Many of the people commenting applauded the dad’s actions.
The video has been shared more than 340,000 times as of Thursday morning. In the video, Cox asked children who watched it to remember that “bullying is unacceptable everywhere and will not be tolerated.”
Cox told WTVG he thinks the punishment worked, but he would give his daughter those same consequences again if he had to.
“I also hope that parents see the video and start holding their kids accountable for their actions and stop sweeping their child’s actions under the rug with the ideology that kids will be kids,” he said, according to News5. “We as parents need to stop the bullying on the home front because bullying only breeds bullying.”
Earlier this year, in Virginia, another dad made his son jog to school after he was kicked off the bus for bullying, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.
“Our children are our future. Being a parent is a choice. Make sure you show your children you love them with hugs and discipline,” Bryan Thornhill wrote on Facebook. “Parenting isn’t always about being a friend ... (it’s) about leading them into the future.”
